Phantom Presence

To Stanley Kubrick—formalist artist, literate spiritualist, inveterate chess player, and cinematic explorer at the intersection of society, government, and technology—machines had the capacity for meaningful interaction with humans, the promise of a creative, productive synergy that manages, to this day, to be underutilized and overestimated in equal measures. And despite the director’s cinematic warnings that it would all somehow go wrong (think HAL from 2001: A Space Odyssey [1968] and the Slim Pickens-strapped bomb from Dr. Strangelove [1964]), Kubrick cultivated a warm fascination with and masterful command over every technical aspect of the film camera and its lenses throughout the breadth of his career. It was a mutually beneficial partnership that produced some of the most lionized and analyzed films of our time. It’s not surprising, then, that he came to rely heavily on the use of the moving camera in his films—floating, fluid tracking shots and zooms of varying speeds and thematic intensity—entrusting it to alternately assist and propel the narrative, making it as important, and perhaps more prescient, a character as any human in his filmography.

Kubrick’s cinematic style often found the director producing, essentially, two films at once: on one plane was the above-ground story and plot, frequently derived from previously written material, yet on another was Kubrick’s subtextual—sometimes urgently personal—conveyance of a philosophical and spiritual diegesis, concurrently playing out alongside the more accessible images and themes of the movie. Explored here, then, is the narrative significance of Kubrick’s moving camera in 1980’s The Shining (playing around Boston in the lead-up to Halloween, including the Coolidge Corner Theatre) and how its function shifts and morphs depending on the film’s psychic terrain; in particular, focus will be paid to the aggregate presence of the tracking shot as Greek chorus, guardian phantom, and visually emotive principal character.

In The Shining, Kubrick’s balletic moving camera may have reached its thematic zenith. Narratively, the camera evokes the haunting presence within the Overlook Hotel, a cavernous spook house with hallways and corridors that simultaneously free the sailing, swooping camera from its previously earthbound incarnation and imprison its human characters. The story, according to Bruce Kawin in his book, How Movies Work, “is all a labyrinth, a telepathic trap”; the tracking and zoom shots employed by Kubrick serve as a deft navigator of the mise-en-scene’s space, a ghostly commentator and a spiritual scout, just ahead or behind the characters and action, but always remaining central to exploration.

“It’s not knowing what’s around the next corner, it’s pushing into [the character’s] kind of reality…” —Garrett Brown, creator of the Steadicam, on its function in The Shining.