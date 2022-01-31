Noteworthy 31 Jan 2022

“With his bold, spontaneous, and sketch-like lines, Munakata developed an innovative style that revolutionized the woodblock print. A highlight of the installation is his complete Tōkaidō Series (1964), a set of 61 newly rediscovered prints that depict scenes the artist witnessed while traveling along the vital coastal route… more

Shikō Munakata, Mukō-machi: Crossing Point of Highways, from the Tōkaidō Series, 1964 (detail). Photo by Nicholas Knight and Eline Mul. Collection of Japan Society. ©ShikōMunakata

“The exhibition underscores Munakata’s first visit to the United States in 1959 as a Fellow in Japan Society’s Print Artists Program and includes works he made expressly for Japan Society during his time in New York. Original, experiential exhibition design is by New York- and Barcelona-based MAIO Architects, with… more