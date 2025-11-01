“Ernest Hemingway’s literary career was longer and more varied than many readers realize. Each link below offers a different way to consider his works through various lenses: an alphabetical list makes for fast searching; seeing his works in the order he wrote them reveals much about his creative process; considering… more

“The Ernest Hemingway Collection is the generous gift of Mary Hemingway, Ernest Hemingway’s widow, to the John F. Kennedy Presidential Library and Museum, and to Hemingway scholars and readers around the world. The collection spans Hemingway’s entire career, and contains ninety percent of existing… more

“Human beings are not static; no more was Ernest Hemingway; no more are we. For better and worse, Hemingway was embedded within and in some sense a product of his own changing world. Just as importantly, and just as… more