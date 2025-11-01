Noteworthy 01 Nov 2025

“Ernest Hemingway’s literary career was longer and more varied than many readers realize. Each link below offers a different way to consider his works through various lenses: an alphabetical list makes for fast searching; seeing his works in the order he wrote them reveals much about his creative process; considering… more

Photo circa 1959; Ernest Hemingway visits with Spanish matador, Antonio Ordonez, at Valcargado. Ordonez’s ranch near Cádiz, Spain; Ernest Hemingway Collection; John F. Kennedy Presidential Library and Museum, Boston; Accession No. EH-2388S.

“The Ernest Hemingway Collection is the generous gift of Mary Hemingway, Ernest Hemingway’s widow, to the John F. Kennedy Presidential Library and Museum, and to Hemingway scholars and readers around the world. The collection spans Hemingway’s entire career, and contains ninety percent of existing… more

Photo 1916; Ernest Hemingway writing while on a fishing trip in Michigan; Ernest Hemingway Collection; John F. Kennedy Presidential Library and Museum, Boston; Accession No. EH 784N.

“Human beings are not static; no more was Ernest Hemingway; no more are we. For better and worse, Hemingway was embedded within and in some sense a product of his own changing world. Just as importantly, and just as… more

Photo 1941; Ernest Hemingway duck hunting in Idaho during October; Ernest Hemingway Collection; John F. Kennedy Presidential Library and Museum, Boston; Accession No. EH4639P.