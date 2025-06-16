Noteworthy 16 Jun 2025

“One of the most significant collections of modern drawings ever acquired by the National Gallery, the gift includes superb examples by Vija Celmins, Willem de Kooning, Alberto Giacometti, Jasper Johns, Ellsworth Kelly, Franz Kline, Brice Marden, Bruce Nauman, Susan Rothenberg, Ed Ruscha, Shahzia Sikander,… more

Franz Kline (1910-1962), Ink Study for Hoboken, 1951, pencil, brush and ink and tempera on telephone-book page sheet: 8 3/4 x 11 in, National Gallery of Art, Gift of Lenore S. and Bernard A. Greenberg; 2025.16.28

Notable here too and through NOV 2nd as a National Gallery of Art exhibit:

“Experience the wonder of nature through the eyes of artists. Look closely at art depicting insects and other animals alongside… more

Adriaen Collaert (1560-1618), Hoopoe and Owl, published c. 1580/1600, engraving on laid paper plate: 5 3/16 x 7 1/2 inches, Gift of The Circle of the National Gallery of Art; 1993.32.1.f

Art played a pivotal role during the dawn of European natural history in the 16th and 17th centuries. Advancements in scientific technology, trade, and colonial expansion allowed naturalists to study previously unknown and overlooked insects, animals, and other beestjes, or “little beasts.”  Artists such as Joris Hoefnagel and… more