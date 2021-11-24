“The iconic New Woman—modern, independent, stylish, creative, and confident—was a revolutionary model for women across the globe. Featuring more than 120 international photographers, The New Woman Behind the Camera explores the diverse “new women” who embraced photography as a mode of professional and personal expression from the 1920s to the 1950s. This groundbreaking exhibition… more

“Women actively participated in the development of photography soon after its inception in the 19th century. Yet it was in the 1920s, after the seismic disruptions of World War I, that women entered the field of photography in force. Aided by advances in technology and… more