Nathan Lee’s Kennedy Center Debut

Young pianist Nathan Lee had been forced to postpone his Kennedy Center debut recital (originally scheduled for last month) due to injury. The concert has been rescheduled for Sunday, April 29th at the Kennedy Center’s Terrace Theater and exciting tickets will be honored on that date.

The concert is part of Washington Performing Arts’ Hayes Piano Series. Reached for comment in December, Washington Performing Arts President and CEO, Jenny Bilfield, tells ArtsEditor that Mr. Lee “injured a finger. All will be well, but just not in time.” And has since healed is back to his normal schedule.

At 16, Mr. Lee has already begun establishing himself as a serious concert pianist. He began taking piano lessons in his native Sammamish, Washington at age 6. Just three years later, he took first place at the Ten Grands Young Artist Awards competition, sponsored by Seattle radio station KING FM. He made his orchestral debut that same year and has followed it with performances with the Coeur d’Alene Symphony, the Ashdod Symphony Orchestra, the Music Fest Perugia, the Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra, and the Seattle Symphony.

Nathan Lee went on to gain further accolades when took first place in his division at the Chopin Northwest Foundation competition in 2011. In 2012, Mr. Lee won first prize in the Music Teachers National Association Performance competition, and first prize at the National Level the following year. Most recently, Mr. Lee is the recipient of the first prize at the 2016 Young Concert Artists International Auditions, which garnered him this Kennedy Center debut as well as fourteen other special prizes.

Mr. Lee’s playfully varied Kennedy Center program will include two war horses, the Bach D Major Partita (BWV 828) and the Chopin B Minor Sonata, along with a Mozart rarity, the Adagio in B Minor, Alfred Grünfeld’s paraphrase on Strauss’ Die Fledermaus waltzes, and Russian pianist and composer Nikolai Kapustin’s jazzy and effervescent Variations, op. 41. It is sponsored in part by the Korean Concert Society Prize from Young Concert Artists. Inquiries about ticket availability and the new schedule should be directed to the Washington Performing Arts’ Ticket Services.