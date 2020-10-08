Drizzled with Spicy Sauce

Upon hearing his organ students play some rather daring improvisations before a panel of stuffy adjudicators at the Conservatoire de Paris, the late Romantic French organist and composer Louis Vierne [loo-wee vee-AIRN] wrote:

“Just for appearances I thought I should lecture them a bit on the difference between excess and propriety. But, deep down, I was laughing with them at the large dose of spicy sauce forced down those gentlemen who were used to listening to sweet tidbits and swooning with delight.” (From “Louis Vierne: Organist of Notre-Dame Cathedral”)

Vierne makes no secret of his appetite for dissonant, tongue-blistering sonorities—that is, what he affectionately refers to here as “spicy sauce.” His music, however, is not necessarily the hottest bottle of sauce in the pantry when contrasted with the products of his contemporaries. If innovation and avant-gardism tend to be what secure a composer’s place in history, why does Vierne’s music endure? To answer that question, we begin with some words on Vierne’s education and development as an artist.

As is the case with many trained composers, Louis Vierne’s early works show a direct assimilation of his teachers’ styles. From César Franck he learned to conceive sensual, expansive melodies undergirded by lush, stirring harmonies; from Charles-Marie Widor and Alexandre Guilmant he inherited a solid grounding in traditional structure and counterpoint. Later on, following a brief lull in compositional output around the turn of the twentieth century—perhaps busy with his newly-acquired marital responsibilities and high-profile job as the organist of Notre-Dame de Paris—Vierne brought forth his Second Symphony for organ. This piece began to stray from traditional constructions and reflects a distinct jump forward in his musical maturity, so much so that the renowned French composer Claude Debussy—a veritable innovator in the broader world of Western classical music—publicly praised the Second Symphony. Still, it wasn’t really until Vierne wrote his Sixth Symphony for organ in 1930 that he stretched the limits of traditional tonality to a great degree.

In any discussion of Louis Vierne’s musical output, it would be negligent not to also touch on a few details of his personal life. First of all, he was born blind. Although some of his sight was restored in an operation during childhood, he was only ever able to “get about, recognize people, see objects at a short distance, and read large print at very close range.” This would not, however, prevent him from pursuing a career in music. This was made possible in no small part by the Institut National des Jeunes Aveugles in Paris, the first school in the world designated entirely to the education of blind children. Vierne was neither the first nor the last visually impaired organist to hail from this institution; Louis Braille, the creator of the braille system, attended the school and was a skilled organist and cellist himself.

Aside from his blindness, Vierne was continually hampered by other difficulties in his life. He marked the year 1906 as “the beginning of catastrophes.” Such a designation seems to relegate the prior untimely deaths of his uncle, father, and two teachers as a mere hors d’oeuvre to the pièce de résistance of his unrelenting hardship, but such was the severity of his circumstance. In May of that year, Vierne stumbled in a hole that had been concealed by rainwater. His leg “cracked like a stick” and nearly had to be amputated. This could have meant an end to his career, but after two months of relearning how to walk, and several more months of relearning his organ pedal technique, he reported feeling “practically back to normal.” That practical normalcy lasted a whopping three months: in January 1907, he caught typhoid fever and nearly died. By his own declaration, it was his unshakable will to finish composing the last movement of his violin sonata that kept him alive.